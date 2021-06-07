Nia Sharma’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Co-Star Tarla Joshi Passes Away; Actress Says ‘RIP Badi Beeji’

Veteran television actress Tarla Joshi, who had featured in several shows, passed away. According to Indian Express, she died on Sunday morning (June 6, 2021) due to a heart attack. Her demise is indeed a big loss for the Indian TV industry.

Nia Sharma, who played her granddaughter in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, mourned her death by posting some pictures with Tarla on her Instagram stories. For the unversed, the late actress had played the role of Badi Beeji (great-grandmother) of Maanvi (Nia) and Jeevika (Krystle D'Souza).

In her first Instagram story, Nia Sharma shared some glimpses from one of her scenes with Tarla Joshi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress wrote, "RIP Badi Beeji, You will be missed..." In another picture, also featuring Divyajyotee Sharma and Anju Mahendru, Nia stated, "Tarla ji, you'll always be our Badi beeji."

Apart from that, reports also state that Tarla was in touch with her Bandini co-stars Aasiya Kazi and Mrunal Jain. Meanwhile, Tarla Joshi had featured in popular TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bandini and so on. She started her career as a costume designer and later shifted to acting. Apart from TV shows, the actress had also worked in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye and so on.

May her soul rest in peace!