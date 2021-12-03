Nia Sharma: I Don’t Know Why Nothing Is Coming My Way; Nobody Has Approached Me

Nia Sharma is one of the popular and talented actresses in television. The actress, who was seen in Naagin 4, had entered Bigg Boss OTT as a guest. She was also seen in music videos 'Do Ghoont' and 'Garbe Ki Raat'. However, it has been quite long that she is away from small screen. Regarding the same, Nia said that she doesn't know why nothing is coming up her way and added that nobody has approached her.

She was quoted by HT as saying, "Honestly there's not much work that has come my way. I'm not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don't know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!"

Nia admits that she does get affected by scanty work as it gets to head when one sit at home for long time. So what does Nia do to divert her mind?

Her copying mechanism against gloomy thoughts is partying. She said, "I try staying positive and gather myself up. I've worked hard for such a long time, so even if I sit at my place for some time, doesn't mean I've hit a low of my life."

When asked what she aspires next, she said that she wants to be a boss lady and wants to do bigger projects. She added that she wants her work to do the talking. She concluded by saying that she wants to get into business and be the woman who makes shit loads of money.