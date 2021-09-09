Nia Sharma Reveals She Had No Work For 9 Months, Had No Friends & Did Not Earn A Single Penny
Nia Sharma, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT house, is known for her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress became a household name with Jamai Raja. However, recently, she opened up about her struggle and revealed that after EHMMBH, she didn't have work for nine months. She also added that she didn't have a single penny and had no friends.
In
an
interview
with
radio
host
Siddharth
Kannan,
the
Naagin
4
actress
said,
"When
I
came
to
this
industry,
I
was
all
by
myself.
I
was
fresh
from
Ek
Hazaaron
Mein
Meri
Behna
Hai,
which
was
the
show
that
made
me.
Uske
baad
poora
ek
saal
ka
gap
tha
(After
that,
there
was
a
gap
of
a
year)."
She said that back then, Instagram was not a source of income for actors, like it is now. Even now she doesn't have a concrete project, but somehow she gets work in the form of music videos, brand collaborations and other things, but in 2013, this was not the case. She was all alone in Mumbai and since she didn't have any friends, she stayed in a shell.
Nia further added, "So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends... I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends and did not earn a single penny)."
Nia is considered as one of the talented actress in the industry and recently, he new music video 'Do Ghoont' was released, which is trending on YouTube.