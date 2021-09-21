Nia Sharma Says Sidharth's Demise Hit Her Hard; Neha Bhasin Shares SidNaaz's Picture & Posts Heartfelt Note

Sidharth Shukla's demise has left everyone in shock. Several celebrities, who entered Bigg Boss or who are planning to participate in Bigg Boss, considered him as an inspiration, as he was one of the strong contestants and even won his season (Bigg Boss 13). The controversial reality show gained him a huge fan following who call themselves SidHearts. Bigg Boss OTT just got over and the contestants, who learnt about his demise expressed condolences.

Nia Sharma had entered Bigg Boss OTT house, just for a few days. Although everyone loved her entry and she was happy and jumping around when she got to know that it turned out well, she said that when she heard about Sidharth's demise, it hit her hard although she didn't know him personally. She added that she felt like the world had crashed.



She was quoted by HT as saying, "It hit me so hard. I was crying for good 20 minutes. I felt like the world had crashed. I didn't know what all this was about? What are we running after? What does fame mean? My head was exploding with these questions. The surge of emotions was tough. It was not easy to accept."

Nia also commented on celebrities who spoke about the actor post his demise. She felt that it was not needed. She added, "Let a death be a death. Let people close to that person mourn for their loss in private. Don't hog or try to achieve two-seconds of fame from someone's death. I am talking about how a death is covered in the media and what the family must have gone through. I wonder, if wasn't a famous actor, would people care? Would they be talking about his death? Sadly, this is how the world, media and all of us function. Sidharth Shukla was a huge star who rose to heights of fame and touched millions of hearts all over. Everyone cried for him and everyone wanted to cover him, but things went too far and too many insensitive moments should have been avoided. We need to change ourselves and be better."

Neha Bhasin was also saddened to learn about Sidharth's demise. It has to be recalled that Sidharth and Shehnaaz had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT as special guests. Recalling the same, Neha shared her thoughts and offered condolences. She shared Sidharth and Shehnaaz's picture and mentioned that she found Sidharth handsome when she first saw him and added that his chemistry with Shehnaaz was something to adore.

She wrote, "Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house. The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth's family and for Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones."