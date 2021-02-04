Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: TMKOC Bags Award 6th Time In A Row; Surbhi Chandna & Others Win Big
Recently, Nickelodeon announced Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, India's only awards that empowers kids and celebrates their choices. The awards were given to kids favorites across film, television, sports and digital. As per Exchange4media, "This year KCA 2020 set out to present the show in a whole new format, focused on taking it virtual. The nominees were selected through a special online research to determine who entertained children the most during the lockdown. For the first time ever in the awards' history, the winners were chosen by the kids through an unprecedented 15+ lakh votes garnered across categories."
Take a look at who bagged awards at Nickelodeon KCA 2020!
Dev Joshi, Kapil Sharma, Ashish Chanchlani, Nora Fatehi
Favourite Child Entertainer on TV was won by Dev Joshi, who plays Baalveer in Balveer Returns; Kapil Sharma won Favourite Instagram Personality award; YouTuber title went to Ashish Chanchlani and Nora Fatehi bagged Favourite Dancer award.
TMKOC: Favourite TV Show
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, which entertained the kids all these years, emerged as the winner (Favourite TV Show) for the 6th time in a row.
Surbhi Chandna & Dilip Joshi
Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani Sharma in Naagin 5, won Favourite TV Actor (Female) award while it was hat-trick for Dilip Joshi, who is seen as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah won Best Actor (Male) award.
Fans Elated As Surbhi Wins Award
Meanwhile, elated fans congratulated Surbhi for winning the award. They even trended #SurbhiCWonKCA on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
@eshaaa_S_: Its last day of shooting for #SurbhiChandna I still remember how i was in two minds of how SC will be as Naagin and my positive side won.. She is rocking as Ekta Kapoor said. She was brilliant, improved her,took feedbacks. The journey is amazing. #SurbhiCWonKCA deserving always.
@MeTahu
"Congratulations SC for Best Actress award in kids choice award ❤️ I am gonna miss Bani Sharma So much ❤️ #SurbhiChandna #SurbhiCWonKCA."
@nehaa_1234
"#Naagin5 is trending still along with #SurbhiChandna and #SurbhiCWonKCA. Touchwood❤❤❤. There can't be better farewell than this. Love you. @SurbhiChandna. Keep shining⭐✨."
The awards event will be aired on February 14, 2021 at 8.30 pm on Nick, Sonic and Voot.
