Nidhi Uttam & Manav Gohil React To Karan-Nisha Fight; YRKKH Actress Says Even Hina Khan Is Shocked

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's fight has become the most-talked about topic in the telly industry. Many celebrities have reacted to the same and several of them have come in support of the actors. The latest actors who expressed shock over the issue are- Karan and Nisha's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shaadi Mubarak colleagues Nidhi Uttam and Manav Gohil, respectively.

Nidhi supported Karan and revealed to Pinkvilla that she can't even in her wildest dreams think of Karan being violent. She said that he is like a brother to her and she remembers how he would respect females on sets when they were working together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and added that she appreciated that quality of his.

The actress also spoke about Karan and Nisha's bond and stated that all on YRKKH sets knew about Karan and Nisha's relationship as they were dating (while he was doing the show). She added that both were madly in love with each other.

She further added, "Karan never disclosed too much about his personal life unnecessarily and that's pretty natural. But whenever we all would go out for dinners together, Nisha would also join in and we have seen both of them head over heels in love with each other. I can't just believe that hell's broken loose in their paradise. Nisha has always been this bubbly girl and would always be full of energy and life. So, this entire thing of her facing bipolar disorder in context to what I read in news, I can't really comment because I don't know how people with that disorder behave actually. All I remember of Nisha is how always she would be excited and up to doing something new and exciting. Having said that, the past year, dealing with the pandemic and lockdown has been stressful for many, so can't really comment on anybody's mental health. But yes, I don't believe that Karan could hurt her or she could hurt herself. Whatever the reason is, I genuinely hope that they come together at least for the sake of the baby, else he will suffer."

Rohit Verma: Nisha Rawal Got Stitches On Her Forehead; She Didn't Have To Go Through Plastic Surgery

Nidhi called Karan a sorted man, sorted and composed, perfect gentleman in real life and a thorough professional. She said that he was extremely well mannered, prim and proper, never cribbed, never fussed around and he would help them sort their issues too. She also added that she can never believe that he can have an extramarital affair. She added that he has always been smitten by Nisha all these years.

She further said that Hina Khan is shocked about the incident. She added, "I really feel bad for whatever is happening with him now. I just wish, really wish that things get better between both of them. And Yes! I totally support him in this. Karan is like a brother to me. We all, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members really wanted to come out in support of Karan as we know how he is, but we weren't sure of how to go about it. We all are shocked. I was just having a conversation with Hina Khan, even she is really shocked. Hina and Karan have worked closely in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been people's favourite on-screen pair for seven years. She too was really shocked on knowing all of this."

Karan Mehra Feels His Son Kavish Will Not Be Safe With Nisha Rawal, Says 'I Am Really Worried About Him'

On the other hand, Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav, who was even shocked about the couple's fight, said that they have not interacted much, but he met both of them on the sets. He added that he spoke to Karan when he came to his make-up room.

He added, "Sweet couple yaar, for me personally, it is shocking and heartbreaking. It was shocking to hear about them both. I wish for Kavish to have it all good and safe. At the end of the day, my heart goes out to the little boy. It's ok for two adults to amicably decide not to live with each other, have a little conflict and then part ways. But my only concern is Kavish, and I am sure Nisha will take care of that aspect, and so will Karan."

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.