Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli And Rahul Vaidya's Latest Posts Proves They Are All Set For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been garnering quite a lot of buzz right since its inception. However, it also has a strong connection with the show Bigg Boss 14 this year. This is because three of the most popular contestants of the show like Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have been roped in to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently Nikki and Rahul took to their social media handle to confirm their participation on the show and fans could make out that they are all geared up for the same.

Talking about the same, Nikki took to her social media account to share a beautiful post wherein she not only confirmed participating in the show but also stated that she is doing it for her brother who unfortunately passed away a few days ago due to COVID-19 and various other illnesses. The actor shared pictures of herself wearing the Fear Factor jacket. Nikki mentioned in her post that despite her family being in mourning, her parents have encouraged her to go ahead and achieve her dreams.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli Shares Heart-Wrenching Post, Reveals Her Father Lost His Mother Along With His Son

She further added that her father had always told her that her late brother will be the happiest watching her participate in the show. The Kanchana 3 actor furthermore, wrote in the emotional post that her brother who is also her guardian angel will be supporting her on the show. Take a look at her post.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli's Brother Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Jasmin, Aly, Abhinav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Apart from that Rahul also shared a rather delightful post wherein he can be seen walking alongside his ladylove Disha Parmar. Disha can be seen pulling the singer with a belt that is tied up at his waist. Rahul captioned the same stating that his girlfriend is telling him not to leave her and go to all the snakes in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The song 'Chota Bacha' can be seen playing in the video. Take a look.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who has also been roped in for the show also teased about his participation on his social media handle. The Mahabharat actor stated that he will soon be announcing something exciting referring to his participation on the show. By the looks of it, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promises to be an exciting one.