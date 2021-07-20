Nikki Tamboli Apologises To Fans For Getting Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Says 'Timing Is Wrong'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news since a long time. The show was premiered last week (17-18 July) and audiences witnessed their favourite celebrity contestants giving their best to complete the task and save themselves from 'Fear Fanda'. However, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen were at the bottom and were give a chance to save themselves again. Elimination task was performed by Nikki and Vishal, while the latter was successful, Nikki failed to complete the task. In fact she refused to do any of the stunts due to fear, ultimately she was eliminated. This disappointed many audiences and some of them even slammed her on social media.

Recently, Nikki took to social media to share an emotional note on her elimination. In her note, she apologised to their fans and thanked Rohit Shetty for motivating her. She also said her timing was wrong!



Sharing a video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she wrote, "#timingiswrong. It's as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn't make it and did abort the stunt."

She further added, "It wasn't easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. ♥️ See you all for my next super soon! ⏳."

To avoid any trolls, Nikki had blocked any comments in her posts.

Meanwhile, many of them feel that Nikki is not eliminated, and she might get a second chance. A few of them feel that she might return to the show as wild card entrant.