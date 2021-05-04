Nikki Tamboli's Brother Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Jasmin, Aly, Abhinav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin Tamboli, who was battling COVID-19 along with other illness, passed away today (May 4, 2021). He was 29. The actress took to social media to share the heartbreaking news. It has to be recalled that she had even held a puja at her residence praying for her brother's recovery from COVID-19. She had recently revealed that it was her brother's dream to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is why she is doing the show.

Posting a few pictures, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "We didn't know that this morning god was going to call your name..In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same, It broke our hearth to lose you,You didn't go alone,For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again."

She further wrote, "You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth, ❤️❤️❤️🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🌟🌟🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, You are always loved immensely and never forgotten, May your soul Rest in peace!! 🪔, i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹."

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Amid Her Brother's Illness: If I Do Not Go For It, He'll Be Upset

Soon after, fans and celebrities offered condolences. Take a look at a few comments!

Jasmin Bhasin: You are a strong girl Nikki 🤗❤️ Stay strong. May his soul RIP. Take care.

Abhinav Shukla: So sorry for the loss Nikki, accept my heartfelt condolences, I am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong!

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli Reveals Her Brother Is Battling COVID-19 And Other Illnesses, Asks For Blessings For Him

Manu Punjabi: What to say I don't know.. himmat shabdh chota hai.. #Nikki be strong and take care of ur family bcos iss waqt mummy papa ko sabse jada tumari jarurat hai please rona aae tho unke samne nhi Rona abhi unki himmat or hosla bano.. 🙏 Ishwar madad Kar Hmari.. #rip we are with you nikki🙌.

Arjun Bijlani: I'm so so sorry for your loss Nikki. May god give you all the strength you need. Om shanti.

Aly Goni: Just heard about nikki's brother 😞 may god rest his soul in peace 🙏🏼 stay strong @nikkitamboli 🤍