Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Felt Like ‘Burning Herself With Cigarette’ After Salman Khan Bashed Her

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 14 was inevitably a controversial one. While some fans and celebs called out the makers of the show and the host Salman Khan for justifying Abhinav Shukla's harassment by Rakhi Sawant as entertainment, others bashed Salman for being too harsh towards Nikki Tamboli. Now, a video has been going viral from the episode wherein a devastated Nikki can be seen crying in the smoking-room and expresses her wish to burn herself with cigarette marks after Salman scolded her.

The video has an inconsolable Nikki Tamboli breaking down inside the smoking room. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla can be seen trying to console her. Abhinav can be seen telling Nikki that Salman Khan has bashed her for her own good and that she should not overthink about it. On the other hand, Nikki can be seen telling Rubina and Abhinav that the day she was first evicted from the house, she was praised a lot by Salman but this time, she was bashed so badly by him. She further adds that she feels like burning herself with cigarette marks. However, Rubina tells her to stop thinking like this. Take a look at the video.

This is how @BeingSalmanKhan

N @BiggBoss @ColorsTV bullied these 3



Listen carefully wat #NikkiTamboli is saying



Jis din gai itni tareef ki, n aaj itna sunaya!



Man kar raha hai chatka lagau! (Cigarette burns)



She's 23 for god sake,Don't torture her SK



pic.twitter.com/w2tRDMptdM — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) January 31, 2021

For the unversed, Salman Khan schooled Nikki Tamboli for being extremely ill-mannered inside the house. He also bashed her for being rude to the media during the press conference event in the show. Furthermore, the host had also called out Rubina Dilaik for not giving a reality check to Nikki when she goes wrong in the show.

