Nikki Tamboli Is Back On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Watch New Promo

Nikki Tamboli, who had got eliminated in the first week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will be making her comeback on the Rohit Shetty show with a bang. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist recently shared a brand-new promo on her Instagram handle and confirmed that she will be making a wildcard entry this week.

Nikki Tamboli captioned the video as, "And I'm finally back with a bang with lots of fun, laughter and entertainment. Are you guys ready ? #KKK11 mein @nikki_tamboli dikhengi phir ek baar, par iss baar badhega attyachaar. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #KKK11 Anytime on @voot. #nikkitamboli #kkk11."

In the above Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo, one can see Nikki Tamboli making a stylish comeback. Contestants became happy after seeing her back on the show. Interestingly, Arjun Bijlani and Rohit Shetty can be seen pulling her leg by faking a stunt. The actress' reaction left everyone in splits and Rohit and Arjun are seen enjoying each moment. Rohit also says Sholay's famous dialogue with a twist, 'Yeh haath mujhe dede Nikki.'

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli had performed poorly in the first week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and eventually got eliminated. The actress has already admitted that she is scared of butterflies and is in the show to face challenges.

Talking about her career, she has featured in popular films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu (Telugu), Kanchana 3 (Tamil) and Thipparaa Meesam (Telugu). She shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 14 and impressed everyone with her performance. Her fans are now excited to see her performance in KKK 11.