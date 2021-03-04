Nikki Tamboli Has Several Film Offers Coming Her Way After Bigg Boss 14? Read On

Nikki Tamboli was inevitably one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actor who had worked in some regional films in the South industry before entering the show went on to become a household name during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Nikki has been flooded with several films offers since her exit from the show.

Not only films, but Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for some projects in the OTT sphere. A source close to the actor told Bollywood Life that not one but three producers have approached her to star in their films. The offers consist of big projects with well-known names in the industry. Nikki's team is also in discussion for some opportunities in the OTT platforms. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist might also be seen in a music video soon.

The source added that Nikki Tamboli has been attending meetings every day about the same and could not be happier. The actor's social media followers have also grown threefold during her stint on the show. The source went on to say that Nikki's organic fan base has grown considerably which makers are observing. However, the actor has been keeping tight-lipped about the offers she has been receiving as she does not want to jinx it by announcing the same from beforehand. The source said that Nikki wants to move cautiously when it comes to her professional life.

It can be easily said that the popular season of Bigg Boss 14 has open a plethora of opportunities for its contestants. Apart from Nikki, Eijaz Khan will also be seen soon in a much-awaited project for which he had left the show mid-way. Nikki's close friend from the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu has also released his own music video recently. Apart from that, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya will soon be making an announcement about his new song which is touted to be a party track. Rumours also suggest that the show's winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla will also be seen in a music video.