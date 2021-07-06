Nikki Tamboli Is A Big Fan Of Sidharth Shukla’s Work; The KKK 11 Fame Wants To Share Screen Space With Him

Nikki Tamboli, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, recently expressed her desire to share screen space with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, when Nikki was in Bigg Boss 14 house, Sidharth had entered the house as one of the seniors and bonded well with her. Interestingly, the actor was impressed with Nikki's competitive nature inside the house.

Recently, Nikki Tamboli showered praises on Sidharth Shukla and said that she is a big fan of his work. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist told ETimes TV, "I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I'd love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I'm a big fan of his work. I'm sure we'd make an amazing pair."

Well, Sidharth Shukla fans can't stop gushing over Nikki Tamboli's love for their favourite star. Apart from that, Nikki also spoke about her upcoming projects. She said, "The journey post-Bigg Boss 14 has been good professionally. I have had many projects in my kitty. Right from web shows, fictional, non-fiction shows, so I feel I am blessed that the audience wants to see me. I am happy, excited and looking forward to everything."

Talking about Nikki Tamboli's upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and has celebrity contestants like Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla and many others. The show is all set to be premiered on July 17, 2021.