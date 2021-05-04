Nikki Tamboli On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Amid Her Brother's Illness: If I Do Not Go For It, He'll Be Upset

Nikki Tamboli is currently going through a very tough phase of her life. A few days ago, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist revealed that her brother Jatin Tamboli has been battling COVID-19 and other illnesses for quite some time now. Her social media post indeed left her fans worried and they started praying for her brother's speedy recovery.

Amidst all, Nikki Tamboli is also participating in celebrity adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will be flying to Cape Town, South Africa for the show. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Nikki revealed why she will be doing the show amidst her brother's illness. The actress said that her brother believes that she will do it. However, Nikki is worried about his health, as he is hospitalized.

Tamboli said, "I am not feeling that good emotionally because he is still in the hospital and condition is not stable. But I have to move ahead in life. I just can't sit sad because if I do not go for it, he will be upset once he is back home. Ki main kyun nahi gayi?"

Nikki will be missing her family during these tough times. Performing stunts on the sets will be a huge task for her, with her mind constantly thinking about her brother's health. Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also be special for Tamboli, as she will be reuniting with her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. The actress is also looking forward to meet Arjun Bijlani, who is also a part of the show.

Now, since she is going to Cape Town for the show, she wants the support and blessings of her fans for the same. On the other hand, she has also urged people to pray for her brother's health.