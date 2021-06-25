Nikki Tamboli On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: I Was Very Scared But It Ended Up Being A Fantastic Experience

Nikki Tamboli, who will soon be seen in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is super excited about her journey. The actress recently opened up about her KKK 11 stint in an interview and said that it was a fun experience shooting for the show abroad under the supervision of Rohit Shetty. She also spoke about all stunts she has performed on the show and how they left her tired.

Nikki spoke fondly of her time on the show and told Pinkvilla, “It was a lot of fun. I made a lot of new friends, be it humans or animals. It was a first-time experience and I never thought of making it to this show. I love it. The days were stressful due to the stunts, in fact, I was very scared to be on the show. It ended up being a fantastic experience.”



The 24-year-old then spoke about host Rohit Shetty and said he was just fabulous and fun company to be around. She shared that he kept all the contestants motivated and would ask her to not worry.

On being quizzed about the authenticity of reality shows, Nikki insisted that she prefers to be true to her personality in reality shows. “I don’t know about others, but for me, it’s important to be real on reality show. The audience today is very sharp. I was the second runner up on Bigg Boss because I was real on the show. I take the reality shows very seriously because I want to show people what I am,” she said.

For the unversed, Nikki first became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 14. The actress was more recently seen in a music video with Jass Zaildar titled 'Kalla Reh Jayenga.’