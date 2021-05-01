Nikki Tamboli Reveals Her Brother Is Battling COVID-19 And Other Illnesses, Asks For Blessings For Him

Nikki Tamboli recently took to her social media handle to share grave news about her brother. The actor stated that her brother has been battling COVID-19 along with other illnesses for quite some time now. She was flooded with loads of prayers from her fans who wished for a speedy recovery of her brother.

Talking about the same, Nikki shared the serious condition of her brother on her Instagram story. She stated that she needs lots of blessings for her family. The actor concluded the post by mentioning that she needs immense strength for her and her family during this tough family. Take a look at her post.

Not only this, but Nikki has also conducted a puja at her place for her brother's speedy recovery. She also shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle. The Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up captioned the same stating, "God will answer your prayers better than you think...of course, one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, Nikki had also herself tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. However, the actor had gone on to recover from the same and had informed her fans that she will be donating her plasma to those who are in dire need of it. The Kanchana 3 actor had stated that she will be donating the same at a government hospital wherein some of the patients battling the virus may need plasma.

Not only Nikki Tamboli, her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and winner of the show, Rubina Dilaik has also tested positive for the virus. She took to her social media handle to inform her fans of the same. The actor also revealed that she will be donating her plasma once she recovers from the same. Apart from Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin also took to her social media handle to inform that her mother had been keeping unwell and her father had to struggle to get her admitted to the hospital for treatment.