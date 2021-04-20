Nikki Tamboli On Not Dating Jaan Kumar Sanu: He Is Not My Type, We Will Always Be Friends

Nikki Tamboli has amassed a strong fan-following after her stint on Bigg Boss 14. The contestant had also become the first finalist of the show. However, her friendship with co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu had grabbed several eyeballs. While Jaan never shied away from expressing his fondness for Nikki, the latter always maintained that they are just good friends. The two have also caught up with each other after the show was over.

After Jaan and Nikki shared a romantic video to promote a song, rumours started doing the rounds that the two are dating. However, recently, Nikki put the speculations to rest as she revealed that she is not dating Jaan and also shared the reason behind the same. Speaking to Tellychakkar, the Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up said that Jaan is not her type when it comes to a partner. She stressed on the fact that they will always remain friends with each other.

The actor said, "I want someone with a strong personality who can take a stand. We will always be friends and beyond that there is nothing." Well, this may come as upsetting news for the fans of the two who wished to see sparks fly between them. However, Nikki also had a sweet wish for the singer. She said that she will pray that Jaan gets a better girl than her in his life.

Jaan had also come inside the Bigg Boss 14 house after his eviction to support Nikki in the game. Meanwhile, Nikki recently set the internet on fire after she shared a stunning Instagram reel of her walking down the street in traditional attire with the song 'Sohne Lagde' playing in the background. The actor could be seen sporting a white sleeveless suit and leggings that she paired up with a sky blue dupatta. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaan Kumar Sanu had released his new single 'Zaraa Zaraa'. Fans loved his melodious voice in the soulful track. Nikki Tamboli on the other hand, was seen in the music video 'Birthday Pawri wherein she was seen opposite Arradhya Mann.