Bigg Boss 14: ‘Nikki Tamboli’s #MeToo Comment Was Out Of Love For Sidharth Shukla’; Says Her Mother

Recently Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli received some flak from the viewers for passing the #MeToo comment on last season's contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has currently entered the house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. Nikki passed the statement with context to a fight which had happened between Devoleena and Sidharth Shukla during the last season of the show. While her comment left Devoleena fuming, Nikki was also schooled by Sidharth for passing that comment. Now, Nikki's mother has broken her silence on her daughter's controversial remark on the show.

Talking about the same to Spotboye, Nikki Tamboli's mother, Pramila Tamboli stated, 'A lot of people are slamming my daughter that why did she drag that MeToo comment in her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. So, what must have happened really is just before entering this season she had seen the entire Bigg Boss 13.' The contestant's mother further added that Nikki passed the comment out of love and respect for Sidharth Shukla. She added, 'She became a fan of Sidharth Shukla. And the moment she entered the house, surprisingly she got the opportunity to stay with him for almost two weeks. Then Sidharth Shukla also praised her for her game and they had a good time together. After which she even started respecting him more. I myself am a fan of him and I really enjoyed watching him in the show in the first 15 days. And then Devoleena also came on the show and they had a fight. She would have remembered what she did with Sidharth was wrong. yaad aaya hoga usko isne Sidharth Shukla se panga liya tha. So, out of that love and respect for him, she must have passed that comment.'

Speaking of Nikki Tamboli, the contestant had locked horns with Devoleena Bhattacharjee ever since the latter entered the house to play in behalf of Eijaz Khan. The two could be seen getting into verbal spats on several occasions inside the house. The two are also nominated this week to be eliminated from the show so it will be interesting to witness who will bid adieu to the show.

