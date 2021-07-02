Nikki Tamboli Says If She Finds Nice Guy, She'll Get Married; Adds 'Mujhe Timepass Relationship Nahi Chahiye'

Nikki Tamboli, who is known for her film Kanchana 3, shot to fame with her Bigg Boss 14 stint. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she was known for her bond with Jaan Kumar Sanu, who had admitted having feelings for Nikki Tamboli. However, she would often tease him as Bhaijaan and now they are good friends. Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nikki revealed that she doesn't want timepass relationship.

She said, "Mujhe kisi ki zindagi kharab nahi karni. I am very open ki mujhe time nahi hai. Mujhe timepass relationship nahi chahiye. Mujhe apne aap ke liye time nahi hai, main kisi aur ko apna jhootha time kyun doon (I don't want to spoil anyone's life. I am very open about the fact that I don't have time. I don't want timepass relationship. When I barely have time for myself, why should I pretend to have time for someone else)?"

She added that she doesn't have time for unproductive things and her career is important.

Nikki further added, "To be very honest, agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon. Mujhe aise timepass ke liye time nahi hai. Mujhe apne career important hai (if I find a nice guy even now, I will get married. I don't have the time for unproductive things, my career is important)." She added that although she is focussed on her career, she is ready to get married if she gets a marriage proposal from a guy she likes.

Nikki has been in the news for her participation in Colors' popular stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will be aired this month (July).