Nikki Tamboli Says Sidharth Shukla’s Loss Has Left Her Broken; Adds Their Bond Was Unspoken

It has been over 15 days that Sidharth Shukla passed away, still his family, friends and fans are unable to come to terms with the loss. Nikki Tamboli, who got to spent some time with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14, is one such person, who still can't believe that the actor is no longer with us.

Sidharth Shukla had entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani Senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Talking about the late actor, Nikki told Spotboye, "Last few months have been difficult for me and Sidharth's loss has left me broken. He was someone who stuck by me in the house and our bond was unspoken."

She further added, "I did not meet him every day or speak to him every day but I always knew he had my back and I had his. It has been difficult to fathom that he isn't any more."

Post the actor's demise, Nikki had shared a few pictures with Sidharth from Bigg Boss 14 house and wrote, "Life has taken difficult turns for me..i consider myself Gods chosen one and have taken it all in my stride but the last few months have been difficult personally and as i was getting settled in..You Left..I met you as a complete stranger in the bigboss house but you became my biggest strength ...you never gave up on me, held me when i broke down...i dont know if i have thanked you enough and its sad i wont get to do that now.. But i promise to tell you about how thankful i am when we meet again,You will be my Forever crush. I am Numb...processing your loss will take a long long time.. Rest In Peace SS...I will sorely miss you 💔😢."

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack on September 2. Several celebrities visited his house and crematorium to pay their last respect. Nikki was also among the celebrities, who visited Sidharth's residence to pay last her last respect.