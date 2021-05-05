Nikki Tamboli Shares A Heart-Wrenching Post, Reveals Her Father Also Lost His Mother Along With His Son

Nikki Tamboli is currently in a bereaving state. The actor lost her brother to COVID-19 recently and condolences have been pouring in from her industry friends and fans. Her brother had been also suffering from other illnesses like pneumonia and tuberculosis during the time of his demise. Now Nikki has shared an emotional post for her parents especially her father who has also lost his mother a few days back.

Talking about the same, Nikki shared a picture of her parents posing together in happier times. In the caption of the same, she asked God to give strength to her parents. The Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up pledged that she will make her parents proud with each passing day. The actor further added that she will try to keep the smile on her parent's face that can be seen in the picture. Take a look at the post.

Furthermore, Nikki had added that she has no idea how her father is dealing with two major losses in his life. The Kanchana 3 actor stated that along with his 29-year-old son, her father also lost his mother 14 days back. Fans showered Nikki with loads of love and asked her to stay strong in this difficult situation.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli's Brother Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Jasmin, Aly, Abhinav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Hina Khan who had also graced Bigg Boss 14 as a senior also offered her condolences to Nikki on her social media handle. The actor wrote, "So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki, I very well know how it feels. No one can ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli You are in my prayers. May God give you and your family strength. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Amid Her Brother's Illness: If I Do Not Go For It, He'll Be Upset

Apart from that, Nikki Tamboli's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also mourned the loss of her brother. Speaking to ETimes about the same, he said, "My heart is full of grief right now and I extend my deepest condolences to Nikki and her entire family. It's a hard time for them and all the people losing their loved ones. This wave has hit our inner circle now and is getting on like aN unstoppable beast. I pray to God to have mercy and give strength to all of us to fight this situation. I want to tell Nikki to please stay strong in these tough times. Her loss is huge and it has left a void."

Nikki has also changed her display picture on her Instagram handle to a picture with her brother. She had earlier taken to her social media handle to give the sad news. The actor had also shared some throwback pictures of her late brother.