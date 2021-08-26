Nima Denzongpa Actress Surabhi Das Shares Her First Impression Of Co-Star Akshay Kelkar (EXCLUSIVE)

Colors' new show, Nima Denzongpa finally went on-air on August 23, 2021. The show stars Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in the lead roles. Nima Denzongpa highlights the struggles of north-eastern people in big cities and a love story between a north-eastern girl and a Maharashtrian boy. The show is getting a positive response from the masses.

Amidst all, Filmibeat recently had a candid chat with the lead pair Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar on the sets of Nima Denzongpa. In an interaction with us, they talked about their character, show and much more. When asked to describe their character in the Colors show, Akshay Kelkar said, "My character's name is Suresh Mane, who stays in Mumbai's chawl. He recently introduced Nima to his Aai (mother). My mother in the show is quite dangerous and outspoken. She always wanted me to get married to a Marathi girl, but I brought Sikkim girl at home. So, right now she is very confused and not accepting her. But I know she will definitely accept her one day."

Surabhi Das too spilt the beans about her titular role, Nima Denzongpa. She said, "Nima is from a small town of Sikkim, Pelling. She leaves her everything and comes to Mumbai for Suresh. She wants to spend her life with Suresh. She also wants to convince Suresh's mother to accept her as she always wanted her son to marry a Marathi girl. Let's see how we convince our mother until she accepts me."

Nima Denzongpa shows how the lovebirds do anything for each other. While speaking about their characters' passion to do anything for each other, Surabhi said, "According to my character Nima, she will do everything to be with Suresh." Akshay further stated, "What can I do? (laughs). I can do anything for Nima. I can convince my mother, but I can't break ties with my family or love."

Surabhi Das also shared her first impression of her Nima Denzongpa co-star Akshay Kelkar. She thought that he is quite arrogant in the beginning. The actress said, "I thought he is very khadoos (arrogant) and has attitude." Akshay made a hilarious comment in between her statement and said, "Yes, I had to kept that aura (laughs)." To which Surabhi replied, "It was fake! He is not at all khadoos. We share a very good bonding. I will continuously accept that my first impression of him was wrong. I regret informing him of my first impression about him."

While spilling the beans about their off-screen chemistry, Akshay Kelkar and Surabhi Das said, "We share a very strong of friendship with each other. Some things we can't reveal more about it, but we can say anything to each other (they both laugh)."

Eventually, Akshay Kelkar sought blessing from fans and asked them to shower love at Nima Denzongpa. Surabhi Das also said that people will love Nima's story and will get connected to her.