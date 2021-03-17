Nimki Mukhiya's Bhumika Gurung Is Dating Mahhi Vij's Cousin & Restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra

Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung was in the news for her relationship with her boyfriend Amit Singh Gosai aka Keith. A couple of months ago, she had opened up about their relationship and revealed that the seven years of her relationship were the worst years of her life. Apparently, she was in no mood to get into another relationship, but destiny had other plans! She found love again in restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra, who happens to be Mahhi Vij's cousin.

Bhumika opened up about her relationship with Shekar and told TOI, "When the right person comes along I think whatever we plan goes for a toss and things happen the way they have to happen." The actress is apparently dating him since December 2020.

When asked about Shekar and what prompted her to take things ahead, she said, "I think it is about the way the person makes you feel and Shekhar makes me feel safe and secure. He loves me unconditionally and is loyal to me. I think in today's time loyalty is something which has become rare. He not only gives me time but makes me feel good about myself. He is there for me and even for my family and friends. When we are together we don't need anyone else."

She revealed that it was Shekar who made the first move and proposed her. She added that initially they were just friends, but later they started talking and meeting often and now, they are happily in love.

About wedding plans, Bhumika said that they want to work and stay together. She added that they are totally focused on their work right now and are going with the flow. They are planning to go on a holiday together, but haven't decided on the destination.

