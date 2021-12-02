Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Actor Who Works In TV Has The Hardest Job Of All (EXCLUSIVE)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently playing the lead role in the Colors TV show, Choti Sarrdaarni opened up about the discrimination against TV actors in showbiz. For the unversed, in this entertainment industry, there has always been discrimination against the actors working in movies, OTT, theatres and television. Hence, sharing a point of view on the same, actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia exclusively expressed her disappointment over the discrimination.

The Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told Filmibeat, "I think it's not a policy in the international market, so why is it here in India? Why do people want to distinguish between the web, films and television? An actor is just an actor irrespective of what medium he/she works in. An actor who works in television has the hardest job of all. We work almost 13-15 hours and sometimes more a day to keep the people watching the television show and entertain them with a daily dose of emotions- laughter, sadness, joy, happiness, suspense."

Nimrit further added, "I have always seen discrimination against television actors who are working in movies, or not getting a chance until they take a break from television. I think every actor should get the chance, be it working in a YouTube video, or seen on television screens. It's rare you see a television actor helming a big-budget movie."

While concluding the conversation, the actress said, "I believe it's you who brings a change. Once you start experimenting with television faces, people will tend to accept it and the situation will change. I think it's high time, people need to experiment irrespective of all the bias or prejudice against actors working in television."

Talking about the actress' career, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her career as a model and won the title of Femina Miss India Manipur in 2018. She has studied law and did theatre. She made her debut on television with the show, Choti Sarrdaarni and won many hearts with her powerful performance.