Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Of Choti Sarrdaarni To Feature In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Web Series Heeramandi: Report

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently essaying the role of Seher in the Colors TV show, Choti Sarrdaarni, will reportedly be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi. Yes, you read that right! A source close to the development informed Spotboye, "Nimrit is soon going to make her OTT debut as she has an interesting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series, Heeramandi."

Well, the portal also tried to contact the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose not to comment. The several reports also suggest that the actress is still in the talks with the makers and the final decision about her role is yet to be made. Let us tell you, Nimrit is being considered for the lead role of Heeramandi, which is coming on Netflix.

Talking about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's career, the actress shot to fame with the role of Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni. Her character caught everyone's attention and her performance was loved by all. She was paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show. After the 20 years leap, Avinash left the show, while her character Meher passed away in Choti Sarrdaarni.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is playing the role of Seher opposite Mahir Pandhi. Choti Sarrdaarni also stars Vibha Chibber, Varun Toorkey, Apara Mehta, Achherr Bhaardwaj, Neha Rana, Prince Rochlani, Heena Soni and others in key roles. Coming back to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, the show will explore stories of courtesans, the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district in Lahore in pre-Independence India.