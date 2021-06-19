Nisha Rawal Celebrates Her Son Kavish's Birthday Amidst Marital Discord With Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marital discord had grabbed several eyeballs last month. However, amidst this ongoing fiasco, Nisha hosted a delightful birthday celebration for her son Kavish who turned 4 on June 15. The actress also took to her social media handle to share pictures from the same.

The pictures have Nisha posing for some happy pictures with her son against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated play area. Kavish can be seen looking adorable in black attire that he has paired up with a cap. Nisha looks pretty while sporting a white sheer attire in the pictures. She also penned an endearing caption along with the same.

Karan Mehra Wishes Son Kavish On His Birthday Amid Legal Dispute With Wife Nisha Rawal; Shares Cake Pics

Nisha wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God's choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath. Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother." Take a look at the post.

Apart from Nisha, her now estranged husband Karan Mehra also shared a beautiful birthday wish for Kavish. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had taken to his social media handle to share a picture of a gift and a cake with an astronaut and a spaceship icing. He had captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions. I'm always right there in your heart. I will always LOVE YOU." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Karan Mehra Makes Shocking Revelations, Says 'Nisha Rawal Spat On Me, Smashed Her Head On The Wall

Meanwhile talking about the former couple's marital trouble, Nisha had filed a police complaint against Karan for domestic abuse and had also accused him of having an extramarital affair. Her close friends like designer Rohit Verma and astrologer Munisha Khatwani had also gone on to support her in the same. However, Karan had denied all the allegations made by his wife. The actor maintained that his wife was fabricating stories of domestic violence and had also accused her of being mentally unfit.