Nishant Singh Malkhani On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Going Off-Air: Its Not Shocking But Definitely Sad To Hear

Many TV shows shut shop due to the COVID-19 crisis and the latest one to join the list is Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The news which broke a few days back caused disappointment to the fans. And now, actor Nishant Singh Malkhani who played the lead role of Akshat in the show before the leap has stated that he too is disappointed.

Nishant told TOI, “The news is not shocking but definitely sad to hear. Rumour mills were abuzz since last September that the show is going off air. Though I am no longer a part of it, I identify with it and still relate to it. Guddan and Akshat’s chemistry on the show was the major highlight. The love and trust they put together for the lead couple was immense. Kanika, who is a great friend of mine, took all the responsibility on her shoulders but despite all her efforts, it didn’t work.”

He went on to add, “The makers tried their best and a leap was introduced with the aim to give it a new lease of life. My role came to an end and changes were made in the storyline, but nothing worked in favour of the show. And only after four months, they are wrapping it up. I would have been very happy if I were a part of it. Agar show khatam hi karna tha, toh leap ki zarurat hi nahi thi. Original cast ke saath bhi show ko sahi tareeke se conclude kiya ja sakta tha. I seriously wish I could have been a part of the show till the end.”

For the unversed, after quitting the show in August last year, Nishant took part in the Bigg Boss 14. However, his journey was short lived as he got evicted after only four weeks. But the actor has been following the show and spoke about the recent ouster of Jasmin Bhasin. Nishant said, “Jasmin’s eviction was quite surprising for me. I feel that there are far more deserving contestants inside the house who need to be evicted, and not Jasmin. The breakdown of Aly and Jasmin was quite an emotional experience.”

