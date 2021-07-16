Not Salman Khan But Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Host Bigg Boss 15 OTT?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become favourite jodi of everyone ever since they did Bigg Boss 13. Sidnaaz fans are eager to watch them together and VOOT recently dropped a post, which hinted that the duo might reunite soon. They asked fans to guess for what it is.

Voot left fans excited about the BIG reveal and tagged #Sidnaaz in a post. The tweet read as, "Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you 😮 Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? 👀 (Find hint in the hashtags 💁🏻♀️) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal.#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon."

As everyone is aware that Bigg Boss makers are coming up with the show's OTT version! The reality show will first be aired on VOOT before airing it on television. So, as soon as VOOT dropped the above post, many of them guessed that the duo might come together for Bigg Boss 15 OTT, as Salman Khan will not be hosting the digital version.

A few reports also suggested that the duo might host the inaugural/premiere episode of the controversial reality show. However, there is no confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, a few users thought guessed that the duo migh reunite for a special video or promotional video. A few users also asked Voot not to fool them and reveal the secret soon! Take a look at a few comments!

@SidNaazFanGirl4: jinko nai pata pyare bacho me bata du , @justvoot pe BIG BOSS OTT ane wala hai nd #SidNaaz usko host karenge!! Can't wait 😭😍.

Sidharth Shukla Has A Hilarious Response To Rumours of Him & Shehnaaz Gill Going Through Rough Patch!

Amarjit: My Guesses. 1. #SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill may launch or co-host #BBOttOnVoot. 2. #Voot must have bought the rights of #JabSidNaazMet movie to release on its channel to avoid any copyright issue. 3. It may be just another post to gain engagement from #SidNaaz fans i.e POPAT.

@prabhsangha9: Mere se puchle.... voot ko kyu bhgwaan bnana. Shehnaaz nd siddy colours ke new show ki promotion ke liye aa rhe hai. Clue i used: voot ne big ko big words mwi likha hai.

Shehnaaz Gill Fans Can't Keep Calm As She Gets Clicked By Ace Photographer Dabboo Ratnani

@mainhoonmyra: Kasam lage it better not be a prank #SidNaaz.

A: Please temme 'the movie' is just a random jargon you used and this is about BB15 OTT.

@HimshamSidnaaz17: Mujhe ye Ranveer Singh ka show The Big picture ka promotion dikhra popat karne ke liye.

Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you 😮



Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? 👀



(Find hint in the hashtags 💁🏻‍♀️)



We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal.#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hxI63ufTkr — Voot (@justvoot) July 14, 2021

(Social media posts are not edited)