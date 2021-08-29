Nupur Alankar Loses Contact With Her Brother-In-Law Who Is Stuck In Afghanistan, Says ‘It's About 9 Days Now’

Nupur Alankar’s brother-in-law Kaushal Agarwal, who was stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured the region, is no longer traceable. The actress is very worried and is running from pillar to post and is making several calls but to no avail. Kaushal owns a dry fruit business and had flown to Kabul on July 16 on a work-related trip and was later stuck in Kandahar.

Nupur shared with ETimes TV, "My sister and I have lost touch with him. It's been 9/10 days now since we last spoke to him." Many flights have been landing in India from Afghanistan but Alankar's brother-in-law has not been on board.

Nupur, who has housed Savita Bajaj after she was discharged from the hospital a few days back, has moved in with her sister Jigyasa in her moment of crisis. The actress shared, "I am trying my best to not be pessimistic as that would only increase our anxiety levels. Jigyasa is trying her best to maintain a calm exterior. But we are now hardly able to sleep for 2 hours every night."

Nupur also revealed that the last time they spoke to Jigyasa's husband Kaushal, he told them that he was unable to charge his phone and then his call got disconnected. "He had said he would send us a number of the person he was with at that time, but we also did not get any text of such kind from him," she added.

Kaushal Agarwal, who is married to Nupur’s younger sister, was scheduled to return home on August 15. A few weeks ago, the 50-year-old businessman had managed to connect with TOI on the phone and had shared the scary situation he was enduring over there.

He had said, “It’s a very scary situation here. When I reached Kabul on July 16, it wasn’t bad and nobody expected things to spiral out of control in such a short span. The Taliban can be seen patrolling the streets of Kandahar and it is unnerving. I am stuck here and all I want to do is return to India and be with my family.”