Nyra Banerjee Reveals Why She Turned Down Naagin Offer; Talks About The Kind Of Role She Wants To Do

Nyra Banerjee, who was seen in Divya Drishti and Excuse Me Madam, is currently a part of web series Hello Jee. The actress feels that television gives instant popularity and money, and added that those who are very focussed on earning every day, TV is the best way to get stability and popularity at the same time. Nyra revealed that she was offered Naagin but she rejected it as she didn't want to do negative role.

The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I feel that this industry stereotypes you instantly and this is why I don't want to do negative roles so soon. I was offered the negative lead in Naagin but I was not very sure of doing that because it did not connect with my heart. Every story that I have picked in my life has connected with my heart. I want to do something more positive and empowering."

Nyra revealed that she wants to do lead in saas bahu dramas as it connects to the audiences. She said, "I really want to do TV shows which have elements like fantasy, women empowerment, it could be anything to do with the government or even a thriller. I don't really like these domestic saas-bahu types of shows. I am a very open-minded person and I appreciate open-minded people around me. I am a very domestic person, you won't find me roaming here and there and attending multiple parties. I am not a social butterfly. I would like to do something which broadened my horizons and mentality, something like a dance show or an action show or something like Divya Drishti."

Nyra had attempted comedy for the first time with her show Excuse Me Madam which ended abruptly. She said that it did not affect her but she was affected how her other work got affected because of it. The actress revealed that she couldn't take up any work which came her way in those 30 days that she had blocked for the show.

Also Read: Dheeraj Calls Surbhi Chandna Extremely Hard Working; Teases 'There's No Need Of Director When She Is Around'

Also Read: Naagin 6: Has Ekta Kapoor Approached Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik For The Supernatural Show?