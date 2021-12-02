Oh No! Kashmera Shah’s Birthday Celebration In Ireland Cancelled Due To New Travel Guidelines

Kashmera Shah turned 50 today, and on this special day, the actress had planned to celebrate her birthday with her close family member in Ireland. However, Kash had to cancel the plan at the last moment due to the outbreak of COVID-19's new variant, Omicron. Let us tell you, many countries including Ireland released the new travel guidelines yesterday. Hence, Kashmera had to cancel her travel plan.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Kashmera Shah said, "My birthday plans got cancelled. We were going to Ireland. It was supposed to be at 8.30 in the morning with the kids. Krushna was taking the entire family along with the nannies. But with the new rules, we had to cancel the trip. We would have been at the airport at 6 am in the morning. Yesterday the new directives came and it doesn't allow us to travel. If we travel, we need to be quarantined. So that kind of crashed our plans and we didn't go."

When asked about her celebration plans for today, Kashmera Shah said that her husband Krushna Abhishek is arranging an impromptu party. Interestingly, her dear husband penned a sweet birthday wish for his wife on Instagram. Krushna captioned the Instagram post as, "Happy happy birthday kash lots and lots of love to u may u get all the happiness and whatever u wish in life birthdays hv always been more special since u hv cum in my life God bless u #wife #love #cuddler #happiness @kashmera1 can't wait for ur next venture all will know how hard hv u worked fingers crossed love u."

Interestingly, Kashmera Shah commented on his post by stating, "Thank you for being there. You make me feel younger than I am." Not only Krushna, but his actress-sister Arti Singh also shared a cute birthday post for Kashmera on her Instagram handle. Well, Kash got overwhelmed with the same and thanked her with a sweet comment.

