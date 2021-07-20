Old Video From Kapil Sharma's Show In Which Raj Kundra Was Asked About His Source of Income Is Going Viral

Shilpa Shetty's entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch Mumbai on Monday (July 19) for making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. As per reports, he was named the 'key conspirator' in the probe by Mumbai Police Commissioner. His arrest has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Apparently, Raj was produced in court during the second half of the day and has been sent to police custody till July 23.

Netizens were left disappointed and an old video clip from The Kapil Sharma Show in which Kapil was seen questioning Raj about his source of income, is going viral on social media. The particular episode was aired in June 2020. Raj had appeared on the show along with wife Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty.

In the short video, Kapil is seen jokingly asking Raj, "Apko yeh kahi filmstars ke saath football match khelte dikh jayenge, kabi yeh flight mein dikh jayenge, kabi news pe kuch araha hai, kahi pe ghum rahe hai. Kabi Shilpa ko shopping karane ja rahe hai. Paaji, hume bi idea batao yaar, ki bina kuch kiye pyse kyase kamate ho aap? (You can see him playing football with filmstars or he will be seen on flight, or will be seen taking Shilpa for shopping. Paaji, please tell us, how do you manage to earn money without doing anything?)"

Raj Kundra To Remain In Police Custody Till July 23 In Pornography-Related Case

Netizens shared the video and joked that now they got the answer for this! Take a look at a few tweets!

Dessie Aussie wrote in Hindi, "Shilpa Shetty's husband has been arrested by crime branch for making pornographic films. Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago."

Raj Kundra's Arrest: His Tweets On Comparing P*rn And Prostitution Go Viral On Internet

Pranay Ajmera: So we got the answer today for question asked by @KapilSharmaK9 long back in his show. #RajKundra.

@Nerd_muni: For the first time ever Kapil asked sensible question to the guest😂 😂 😂 #kundra #RajKundraArrest.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

AKBAR ALI: Kapil ji ko jawaab mil Gaya . ... secret income source ke barey me... anyway Der se Sahi lekin durust aaye....

Neeraj Bish: Khel gya guru 😅😂😂😂.