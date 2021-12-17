OMG! Abhinav Choudhary’s Father Missing; The Actor Reveals His Dad Is Suffering From Depression

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary is currently going through a bad phase of his as his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary went missing four days ago from Begusarai. He informed Times Of India, "My father has been missing since December 14, around 7 pm. My brother, mother and uncle started looking for him from 7.40 pm. The next morning, they found his bicycle in Bachwara Junction Railway Station. As of now, we are assuming that he took a train from there. He didn't have his phone or any money."

Abhinav Choudhary, who will also be seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2, revealed that his father might have gone to Lucknow or Delhi. He said, "As of now, we are assuming that he took a train from there. He didn't have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, we found that two trains crossed the station around that time - one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi."

While sharing more details about his father, Abhinav Choudhary said, "Papa is 6ft tall and was wearing black trousers, a shirt, dark green half-sleeved sweater, grey shawl, grey beanie cap and black slippers." Moreover, the actor also revealed that his father Parasnath is suffering from depression. Abhinav added, "He wasn't keeping well and wasn't sleeping properly for the last 10 days. When we consulted a doctor, she told us that he was going through anxiety and depression. He wasn't talking to anyone. He used to keep a note with him asking people to not talk to him. I spoke to him on December 13, asking if we should consult other doctors, take him to another city, but he said, ' Arey kuch nahi hai, bas neend nahi aa rahi hai.' He was sounding very low."

The actor is very much worried for his father and is also very much concerned about his mother. He is currently in Mumbai and seeking help from his relatives across India to find his father.

