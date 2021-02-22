OMG! Kapil Sharma Spotted On A Wheelchair At Mumbai Airport; Fans Start Concerning About His Health

Stand-up comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently spotted on a wheelchair at Mumbai airport. The pictures of The Kapil Sharma Show fame are going viral on social media, in which he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. After coming across such photos, his fans started concerning about his health on social media.

In the photo, Kapil Sharma can be seen wearing a black woollen jacket and trousers. He covered his face with a white mask and sunglasses. Well, the 'King of Comedy' didn't reveal anything about his health, but looks like, he is going through a major health issue.

On social media, fans started expressing their concern on the same. Have a look at the reactions:

Aapko kya hua KAPIL JI? Aapki wheelchair waali pics dekhi..aap theek to ho na..?😟 #KapilSharma

Plz take very good care of Urself..u r so precious for us🙇‍♂️.. humari Jaan ho aap😥

Plz kuchh update dene ki koshish kijiye apni Health ki @KapilSharmaK9 ❤GOD Bless You KAPIL JI🙏🤲🙇‍♂️ — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) February 22, 2021

#KapilSharma what happened Kapil Ji u r show is absent for last 2 Sundays, Any issue with family & professional life, it's advice able to take help from Sonu Sood Ji.... @SonuSood — Dinesh Singh (@DineshS86449733) February 22, 2021

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. The Firangi actor informed his fans about the birth of his son on Instagram. On the other hand, his famous show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to bid adieu to the small-screen, as the host has taken paternity leave to spend time with his family.

The makers are planning to revamp the show with some new theme and concept. The show also features Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. It will be back soon on Sony TV.

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show Makers Plan To Air Grand Finale As Goodbye Gift To Viewers

Also Read : Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Blessed With A Baby Boy; Saina Nehwal, Manoj Bajpayee & Others Congratulate