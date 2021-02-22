    For Quick Alerts
      OMG! Kapil Sharma Spotted On A Wheelchair At Mumbai Airport; Fans Start Concerning About His Health

      Stand-up comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently spotted on a wheelchair at Mumbai airport. The pictures of The Kapil Sharma Show fame are going viral on social media, in which he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. After coming across such photos, his fans started concerning about his health on social media.

      In the photo, Kapil Sharma can be seen wearing a black woollen jacket and trousers. He covered his face with a white mask and sunglasses. Well, the 'King of Comedy' didn't reveal anything about his health, but looks like, he is going through a major health issue.

      For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. The Firangi actor informed his fans about the birth of his son on Instagram. On the other hand, his famous show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to bid adieu to the small-screen, as the host has taken paternity leave to spend time with his family.

      The makers are planning to revamp the show with some new theme and concept. The show also features Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. It will be back soon on Sony TV.

      Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
