OMG! Priyal Mahajan Gets Injured On The Sets Of Molkki; Actress Shares Statement

Priyal Mahajan, who is currently seen in the Colors TV show, Molkki got injured on the sets of her show on December 26, 2021. Reportedly, the actress was heading for the makeup room on a bike after wrapping up her scene. The actress revealed that while getting off the bike, her lehenga got stuck in the bike and she fell.

Unfortunately, the bike also fell on her left, because of which, he left knee got severely injured. Priyal Mahajan shared a statement with Times of India, in which she opened up about her accident. The Molkki actress said, "I was actually being dropped to my makeup room on a bike and unfortunately my lehenga got stuck in the rear wheel and I fell. Thankfully, the crew was there to immediately attend to me and take care. I'm soon heading to the doctor and I hope everything is fine."

Priyal Mahajan also shared a glimpse of her injured leg on her Instagram story. Looks like the actress would take time to get recovered from the injury. Let us tell you, Molkki is reportedly going off-air in February 2022. It is expected to wrap up on February 1, 2022. On the other hand, makers are also planning to come up with the second season of the show soon.

Talking about Molkki, Priyal Mahajan is paired opposite Amar Upadhyay in the show. Their chemistry is loved by the viewers. The show also stars Toral Rasputra, Shraddha Jaiswal, Anushka Sharma, Rithvik Gupta, Supriya Shukla, Ankit Gera, Aakash Talwar and many others.