Pandya Store Actress Simran Budharup Saves Her Social Media Account From Getting Hacked; Here's How!

Simran Budharup, who is currently seen in Pandya Store, recently faced online scam but her promptness saved her. The actress revealed how she saved her Instagram account from getting hacked and also urged everyone to be cautions while sharing their details.

Talking about the entire incident, the actress told a media portal, "I received a mail from Instagram of copyright. I thought I must remove such stuff from my account and for that I clicked on the customer service number which was mentioned in that mail. That number redirected me to my Whatsapp and I messaged them that I received an e-mail like this one. They asked me to fill a form. I opened that form and there I had to fill in my username and my password. And there was a text written which said 'Not Secure'. I wrote my password but luckily that was the wrong password."

She added that she felt something fishy and called a concerned person and that's how she saved her account from getting hacked.

The actress further added, "If I continue to get messages on Whatsapp then I will go to Police Station to stop this chain and to prevent people from falling into this trap."

She felt that people should use their brain and energy in good things to earn money, value and respect. Simran concluded by saying that if people continue to do such things then some or the other day they are going to fall into some deep trouble.