Pandya Store Fame Akshay Kharodia Shares Pictures From His Haldi Ceremony On His Social Media

Akshay Kharodia, who is currently seen in Pandya Store, is all set to tie the knot with his lady love Divya Punetha on June 19. The actor had previously postponed his due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, Akshay is now going ahead with an extremely small wedding comprising of only a few family members in attendance.

His pre-wedding ceremonies have already started in his hometown Kota in Rajasthan. An elated Khoradia has now shared some pictures from his Haldi ceremony with his fans on his social media account today. The actor is seen dressed in a white kurta and yellow pyjama and is all smiles as the ladies apply haldi on him.

Akshay shared the snaps and rote, "Here’s to a memorable haldi ceremony, a fun laughter -party, and a great life together. A life together packed with amazing fortune and overflowing joy, never ending smiles and mellow yellows (sic)." Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Akshay’s wedding will be taking place adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols and will have just 10 guests. The actor’s nuptials will take place in his girlfriend's hometown, Dehradun. Akshay, who has taken leave for 7 days from Pandya Store shoot, will be taking his baraat from Kota to Dehradun where fiancée Divya lives.

In an earlier interview with TOI, the actor had shared, “My hometown is in Kota, Rajasthan and the baarat will go to Dehradun where my girlfriend lives. We will leave on the 18th and the wedding will be on the 19th. We are going to have all the functions on that day itself. We will in fact even return on the 19th. I don’t want to risk anyone’s life and the people who matter the most to us are part of the wedding. We have not invited anyone and it will be a simple affair."