Pandya Store Fame Pallavi Rao’s Mother Passes Away Twenty Days After Her Father’s Demise

Pandya Store actress Pallavi Rao's mother passed away on August 24, 2021, due to an age-related ailment. The actress informed about her mother's demise recently on Instagram with an emotional post. Notably, Pallavi's mother died twenty days after her father's demise. For the unversed, the actress' father died of cardiac arrest on August 4, 2021.

Well, it is indeed a tragic moment for Pallavi as she lost her parents within a month. Pallavi Rao shared a picture with her mother on Instagram and wrote, "And she left us on 24th Mor,my strong mother struggled for 24 days now she is in a better and peacefull place with my dad,life is rly unpredictable, both were inseparable they just decided to be together in life or death.As a child for me this is the most difficult time to see both my parents are no more they both wr my support system esp my mother who always believed in me,supported me,encouraged me,i know they both are always with me,their blessings are with me ,ma and dad rest in peace."

Pallavi Rao's post caught everyone's attention and fans started mourning her loss on social media. They asked her to stay strong in this difficult phase of her life. Earlier, she had posted a picture of her parents and informed about her father's demise on Instagram. She had written, "Lost my father on 4th August 2021 due to cardiac attack while i was attending my mother who was in ICU, she is still on ventilator fighting for her life,dad took his last breath after meeting her and left us all without saying anything,he was my inspiration,my hero who taught me to be fearless and speak truth,i know he is always with me,he is watching me.Man of few words ,strong and true bureaucrat .I LOVE you will always miss you.Om shanti."

At that time, her friends from the industry like Jaya Bhattacharya, Shiny Doshi, Romach Mehtha and others mourned Pallavi's father's death. Talking about her career, Pallavi Rao has worked in shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum and so on. She is currently playing the role of Prafulla in Pandya Store.

May her parents' soul rest in peace!