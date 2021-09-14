Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi & Her Hubby Lavesh Khairajani’s Honeymoon Pictures Go Viral

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi tied the knot to her businessman-boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani in July 2021. Ever since the couple got married, they were waiting for their dream honeymoon in the Maldives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, after a long wait, the couple has finally jetted off to the exotic island to spend some quality time together.

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani shared some beautiful pictures from their Maldives honeymoon, which will drive their fans crazy. The Pandya Store actress also shared some details about her dream vacation in Maldives with ETimes TV.

She said, "It is a six-day plan. I had to finish shooting for these six days before I could come here. Lavesh and I love travelling together and we have been to so many countries before. But one thing which we both have in common is our love for the water. When we talked about our honeymoon, we knew that no matter where we go, it will have to be someplace near the water. So, Maldives it is for us. It was on our bucket list too, so now we are finally here."

Shiny Doshi also stated that they wanted to explore South America together, but the pandemic spoiled their plans. Talking about Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani's wedding, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai, in the presence of their close family members and friends. The pictures of their intimate marriage ceremony went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their cute chemistry.

Shiny Doshi is currently seen in Pandya Store opposite Kinshuk Mahajan. The show also stars Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and others in key roles. It is the remake of Star Vijay's Tamil show, Pandian Stores.