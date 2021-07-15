Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Ties The Knot With BF Lavesh Khairajani; See Wedding Pics And Videos

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani today (July 15, 2021) in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of the couple's immediate family members and close friends.

Shiny Doshi's co-star from Pandya Store, Simran Budharup shared some videos and photos from her wedding function on her Instagram stories. In the pictures and videos, Shiny Doshi is looking beautiful in a traditional red saree, while Lavesh Khairajani looks handsome in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a pink turban. Interestingly, the couple also kissed each other to make their wedding memorable for all.

For the unversed, Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani were in a relationship for almost three years. Their pre-wedding functions' pictures are already going viral on social media. Let us tell you, in January 2020, the couple had got engaged and made their relationship official.

Talking about Shiny Doshi's career, the 31-year-old actress has featured in TV shows like Jamai Raja, Saraswatichandra, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and many others. She has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She is currently seen in Pandya Store opposite Kinshuk Mahajan. The show is getting a positive response from the masses and fans are loving her cute chemistry with her co-star Kinshuk. The show also features Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Kruttika Desai Khan and others in key roles.

Filmibeat wishes a happy married life to Shiny and Lavesh!