Pandya Store: Major Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Shiny Doshi & Kinshuk Mahajan's Show

Major fire has broken on the sets of Star Plus' newly launched show Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi and Krutika Desai in the lead roles. A video of charred set was shared by Krutika on her social media account, which she deleted it later. The now-deleted post by the actress stated that the set has gone under massive loss but there have been no casualties.

Krutika had captioned the video as, "FIRE ON OUR SET OF PANDYA STORE AT 2.30 A.M..... TERRIBLE DAMAGE AND LOSS....BUT WITH THE GRACE OF GOD, NO CASULTIES..." Actress Chhavi Mittal, who was shocked to see the video, wrote, "Oh no that's terrible!"

Fans too expressed their concern. A user wrote, "Oh that's scary!!! I am glad all of the personnel are safe. What a loss !!!" Another user commented, "Oh God, I hope the crew is safe."

For the uninitiated, Pandya Store was launched less than a month ago. The show, which is produced by Sphere Origins, is set up in Somnath, Gujarat and focuses on the narrative of an elder brother, who along with his caring wife, shoulders responsibilities and takes care of the needs of the family and business at the same.

