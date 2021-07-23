Pandya Store’s Simran Budharup On Memes Made On Her Character: I Laugh At Memes They Make On Rishita

Star Plus show Pandya Store is receiving positive response from the audience for its engaging plot and entertaining family drama. According to the current track, Simran Budharup's character Rishita is creating solid drama in the Pandya family. Her character is very stubborn and self-centred. Well, the actress is doing full justice to her role but has now become fodder for netizens to create memes.

Simran Budharup has become new victim of social media trolling as her character Rishita is getting a lot of attention on the internet. Netizens have been trolling and creating memes on Rishita for a few days now. Despite receiving negative comments, Simran is quite happy with the same as her character is appealing to viewers.

While speaking about the same, Simran Budharup told Times of India, "I don't get any nasty comments thankfully. They just hate the character and they keep saying that Dev is mad that he married you. But the hate that I get is also accepted with a lot of love because I know that the fans are enjoying my work on-screen."

Interestingly, Simran is not at all getting affected by the comments and memes that are made on her character Rishita. In fact, the actress likes the attention of social media users. She said, "They like my work and they hate Rishita. So, I think I'm doing it well. It doesn't bother me at all but a lot of times I laugh at memes they make on Rishita."

Simran Budharup feels that her character is not vamp but practical. While justifying Rishita's actions in Pandya Store, Simran Budharup said that she has been brought up in a nuclear family, hence, she is quite annoyed with the joint family system and doesn't relate to the love between the family members. The actress also revealed that she sees a lot of similarities between Rishita and her. She said that Rishita is too rude and doesn't know how to talk to people and that is the difference she finds between her and the character.

Talking about the show, Pandya Store also stars Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar and Kruttika Desai Khan in key roles.