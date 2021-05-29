Pandya Store's Shiny Doshi Reveals Why She Had Been Tight-Lipped About Her Relationship With Lavesh
Shiny Doshi, who is currently seen in Pandya Store, has been in a relationship with businessman Lavesh Khairajani and plans to tie the knot soon. Recently, while talking to TOI, the actress opened up about her love life and revealed why she had been tight-lipped about her relationship with Lavesh.
Shiny
was
quoted
by
the
leading
daily
as
saying,
"These
three
years
have
been
beautiful.
I
chose
not
to
talk
about
it
earlier,
as
we
were
still
getting
to
know
each
other.
There
is
a
time
for
everything.
Both
of
us
are
private
people
and
prefer
to
keep
a
low
profile
when
it
comes
to
our
relationship."
The actress revealed that her best friend and actress Pranitaa Pandit introduced her to Lavesh, as the former knew him from a decade and felt that they were made for each other. Shiny feels her friend was so right!
Sharing what she loves about Lavesh, she said, "He has an amazing sense of humour and is very intelligent. The past six months with him have been blissful. I can't recall a single fight with him. During this time, we got to understand each other better. We share great companionship and amazing comfort level."
Shiny and Lavesh are currently together at the new location of her show's set. The actress calls it a blessing. She said that she is extremely happy that he is with her and it feels at home with him around her.
Now that the actress has made her relationship with Lavesh official, is she planning to get married soon? To this she said that they have been wanting to tie the knot, but have decided to let this phase pass as one can't think of celebrating during such grim times. She added that they would also want their relatives and well-wishers to attend their big day and bless them, so they will finalise a date once things settle.