Pandya Store Stars Kanwar Dhillon & Alice Kaushik Dating? See Krutika Desai’s Post

Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store recently completed its 200 episodes and to celebrate this achievement, the cast and crew had a lavish party at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel. The pictures and videos from the Pandya Store team's party are going viral on social media. Interestingly, among all the pictures, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik's picture caught everyone's attention.

For the unversed, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are playing the roles of Shiva and Raavi respectively in Pandya Store. The actors have often been spotted together and there are rumours of their relationship. Interestingly, their co-actor from the show, Krutika Desai recently shared a picture of herself with the adorable couple, and in the caption, she hinted about their dating life.

The actress captioned the post as, "One of my favorite couples!" Notably, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik replied to Krutika Desai's post in the comment section. Kanwar wrote, "Love n respect always ❤️🤗." Alice commented, "Loveeeeeeee you."

On the other hand, fans started speculating about Kanwar and Alice's relationship, as Krutika's caption gives a major hint about their alleged relationship. It has to be noted that the duo has not yet confirmed about the same. For the unversed, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik often share their pictures on social media. Their chemistry looks amazing on-screen and fans are eager to see them together off-screen as well.

Talking about Pandya Store, the show also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Pallavi Rao, Mahima Maheshwari, Vijhay Badlaani, Geetika Shyam, Vandana Vithlani and others in key roles.