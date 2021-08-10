Param Singh On His Bond With Ishk Par Zor Nahi Co-Star Akshita Mudgal: We’re Like Tom And Jerry

Ishk Par Zor Nahi is going off-air this month, and fans have got upset with the makers for taking down in just a few months. Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal have become popular amongst the masses with the IPZN's characters' names - Ahaan and Ishqi.

Recently, Param Singh, who is playing the role of Ahaan Malhotra in Ishk Par Zor Nahi spoke about his bond with co-star Akshita Mudgal. He told India Forums, "My bond with Akshita grew very strong with time. It developed organically. We're like Tom and Jerry. We're always fighting, hitting each other, teasing each other. She always bullies me; I do the same. We had a good time. But when we're working, we really get into the zone. It's great to have a co-actress who always keeps room for improvisation and Akshita did the same during our scenes. I loved doing scenes with her. She has this young, positive and very bubbly vibe which I like about her. She's extremely funny and I love that about her. I believe we are somewhere very similar and hence our bond grew stronger."

A few days ago, Ishk Par Zor Nahi team wrapped up the show and had an amazing after party. Some videos and pictures of Ishk Par Zor Nahi's after-party went viral on social media. Rajat Verma, who played a pivotal role in the show had told Filmibeat that the cast and crew are like a family to him and he will cherish each and every moment with them.

Talking about Ishk Par Zor Nahi, the show also stars Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa, Abha Parmar, Shekhar Gill, Neha Rana, Kapil Soni and many others in key roles. IPZN is produced by Gul Khan and Dipti Kalwani under the Four Lions Films banner. It is going off-air on August 20, 2021.