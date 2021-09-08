Param Singh On Ishk Par Zor Nahi Going Off-Air Abruptly: Show Was Rage Online; Only Cliched Stuff Works On TV

Ishk Par Zor Nahi was one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. However, the show went off-air due to low ratings on television. The actors of the show were disappointed as the show didn't get extension and were shocked with the decision with the decision to shut the show mid-way. Param Singh too had expressed his shock and disappointment. The actor added that the show had a good concept and was a online rage, but ratings-wise, it couldn't work. He also added that only cliched stuff works on television.

Param was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It is very unfortunate that good concepts on TV are not able to get a rating. The show was a rage online but ratings-wise it couldn't do it well."



He further added, "The irony is that experiments in concepts of shows do not work on the small screen. The cliched stuff only works on television. The makers are selling what is being bought. People who come up with real concepts and organic stuff do not work. Going by the ratings of shows, the Indian TV audience is still very regressive."

The actor is happy that he was a part of the show. He said that he had shot for the show for eight months, and although the show got an extension despite low ratings, it was suddenly stopped. He added that he was shocked for a couple of days, but later moved on.

Param said that he is not okay doing routine saas-bahu sagas and added that money and fame have always been secondary. He further added that he likes being a part of good shows and the shows which he had been a part of in the past were different. He wants to be challenged as an actor with the projects and be smart in his choices. Although sometimes he said he fails, sometimes he succeeds. However, he said that he is ready to wait.

Further, the actor, who had done bold scenes in one of his web series, said that he has a strict no bold scenes policy.