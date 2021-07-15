Param Singh On Ishk Par Zor Nahi Going Off-Air: I Did Feel Bad, But I Am Okay Now

Sony TV's show Ishk Par Zor Nahi had started in March 2021 with a bang. The Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal-starrer received a solid response from the masses, for its unique love story. Unfortunately, despite receiving good reviews from the masses, Ishk Par Zor Nahi will soon be going off-air. Well, the production house has already confirmed the same.

Recently, Ishk Par Zor Nahi's lead actor Param Singh informed Times of India that the last episode will be telecast in August. The actor has mixed feelings about the same as he doesn't know what went wrong and why makers are taking it off-air. The Sadda Haq actor told the portal, "It was yesterday that we got the news. And for some time, I did feel bad, but I am okay now. We started this show in March this year and I had thought that it would at least go on for 8-9 months but it is going off-air in just 5 months. I do not know the reason behind this decision, but whatever the makers decide, we cannot do anything about it. My teammates had told me that they were getting a good response, but I don't know what went wrong. It is a good show and I have mixed feelings about it going off-air."

While speaking about the show and his feelings, Param Singh said that he has been actively working for a decade now. He thinks that we all will have to move ahead as everything is done now. The actor wants to cherish each and every moment with Ishk Par Zor Nahi team. After this show, he is looking forward to doing some challenging roles and for some good opportunities.

Talking about Ishk Par Zor Nahi, the show also stars Shagun Sharma, Rajat Verma, Lakshya Handa, Aakash Gupta, Abha Parmar and many others in key roles.