Param Singh Praises Udaariyaan Actor Ankit Gupta; Says ‘He Is Doing A Fabulous Job & I Am Proud Of Him’

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced show Udaariyaan starring Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priya Choudhary has recently entered the top 5 list of TRP charts. Viewers are loving the love triangle between Fateh-Jasmine-Tejo. Apart from that, the hashtag #FaTejo has also surpassed 1 million posts on Instagram. Ankit Gupta has also thanked fans for their love and support.

Talking about the lead actor of Udaariyaan, Ankit Gupta, he has played a key role in Param Singh-starrer Sadda Haq: My Life, My Choice. The actor shares a good bond of friendship with the Ishk Par Zor Nahi actor. Ankit is currently shooting in Punjab for Udaariyaan. However, whenever he comes down to Mumbai, he always manages to spend some good times with old friends.

Recently, Param Singh also shared his views about Ankit Gupta's performance in Udaariyaan. In an interview with India Forums, Param said, "Oh! Ankit's show has been doing really well and I am super-duper happy for him. I haven't followed his show that much but of what he has often shown me during his trips to Mumbai, I have loved his work. It makes me feel that he has become matured as an actor. He has grown calmer as an individual. I had seen an emotional scene of him and I felt that he was in the moment. He is doing a fabulous job and I am proud of him. I love him!"

We must say that Ankit Gupta is rising in the TV industry, all thanks to his amazing acting skills. Talking about his career, the actor has also featured in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Oye Jassie, Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mayavi Maling, Laal Ishq and Kundali Bhagya. He has also acted in web series like Illegal - Justice Out Of Order, Bekaabeee Season 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.