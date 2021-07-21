Paras Arora Quits Kaatelal And Sons, Says ‘I Was Mentally Stressed’

TV actor Paras Arora, who is currently playing the role of Dr Pramod Chautala in Kaatelal & Sons, has decided to quit the show. In an interview with Times of India, the actor revealed that he was not creatively satisfied with his character graph and it had become mentally disturbing for him, as he felt that he had no inputs to give to the show.

While citing the reason behind quitting Kaatelal & Sons, Paras Arora told TOI, "I was not satisfied with the character graph and my dates were not used properly by the makers. Actually, I had made up my mind before the lockdown but as the lockdown was suddenly announced I had to postpone my decision for the next two months. Whatever discussion I could have I tried my best to have with the creative team but I was not getting a solution for it. Hence, I decided to take the decision."

Paras also found it difficult to quit the show especially during the times of pandemic, where people don't have work in the industry. He said that his pair with Jiya Shankar was loved by all, but makers failed to utilize their chemistry in a proper way. The actor even tried his best to work on his character, but the creative team didn't work on the same.

Apart from that, Paras Arora was also feeling mentally stressed as he felt that he is not giving any inputs to the show. He said, "I was mentally stressed as I would often feel that I don't have anything to offer to the show and there is no input from my side. I didn't want to continue under this mental stress. I felt it was the right time to move on and wait for something better."

Paras revealed that July 22 will be his last day on the sets of Kaatelal And Sons. The actor said that he would miss his co-star Jiya the most. Talking about his career, Paras has worked in shows like Raavan, Ramayan, Veer Shivaji, Mahabharat, Udaan, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Laal Ishq and so on. Apart from that, he has also featured in movies like Yuva, Let's Dance, Rajjo and Captain Nawab.