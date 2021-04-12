Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Feature In Amaal Mallik’s Romantic Music Video: Report

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. After getting close to each other in Bigg Boss 13 house, the rumoured couple are now often spotted together in the city. A few reports also stated that they are dating each other, however, the couple denied the same. Well, their fans are waiting for their official confirmation about the relationship. And amidst all, we recently got to know something interesting about Paras and Mahira aka 'Pahira'.

A source close to the couple informed Spotboye that they will be seen together in music composer Amaal Mallik's romantic music video. The source said, "The trio is in Dubai, and is gearing up to make an amazing single! The song will be starring Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, and the song is of Amaal Mallik! This is the first time that the trio is coming together, and the song seems really promising."

Well, this piece of information about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will definitely drive their fans crazy, as they were waiting for this moment. The trio has not yet confirmed the development, but fans can't wait to see the first look of Pahira from the romantic music video.

Talking about Paras and Mahira's relationship, the duo is more than best friends. In an interview with ETimes TV, Paras had said, "We both have a better understanding now and we are very supportive of each other's careers. We don't want to rush and enter a relationship and then ruin things."

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been seen together in Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli's music video, 'Rang Lageya', which was released in March 2021. Paras was recently seen with Rubina Dilaik in Asees Kaur's music video 'Galat'. And after this news, we as well as fans are waiting for Paras and Mahira's next romantic music video together, composed by Amaal Mallik.

